American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $490.84 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

