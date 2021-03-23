American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $93.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

