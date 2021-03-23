American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Silicon Laboratories worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.10. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.17, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.