American International Group Inc. Sells 1,001 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $207.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average of $186.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

