American International Group Inc. Sells 1,241 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.32.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.