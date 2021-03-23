American International Group Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Signature Bank worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $24,544,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,234 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $229.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

