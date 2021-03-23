American International Group Inc. Sells 1,835 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.