American International Group Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH stock opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

