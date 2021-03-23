American International Group Inc. Sells 3,032 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Cousins Properties worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 572,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 331,152 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

