American International Group Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.53 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

