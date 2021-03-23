American International Group Inc. Sells 3,358 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Consolidated Edison worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

