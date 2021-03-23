American International Group Inc. Sells 3,408 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Donaldson worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DCI opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

