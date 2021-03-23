American International Group Inc. Sells 3,894 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of East West Bancorp worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

