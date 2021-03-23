American International Group Inc. Sells 5,969 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.