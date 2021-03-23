American International Group Inc. Sells 6,051 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of First Financial Bankshares worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 59,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 181.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

