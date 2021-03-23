American International Group Inc. Sells 935 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Watsco worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Shares of WSO opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average of $236.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

