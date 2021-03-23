American International Group Inc. Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,453.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,405. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

BJ stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

