American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Grubhub worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Grubhub by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Grubhub by 7,529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Grubhub by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of GRUB opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock worth $1,090,031 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

