American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.21 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

