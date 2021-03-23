American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of APEI opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. American Public Education has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $691.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

