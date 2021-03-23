American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 129,216 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.64.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

