American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.18. 95,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.