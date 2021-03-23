American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 46.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD stock opened at $97.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

