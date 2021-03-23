Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 93.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

USAS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,955. The company has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth about $28,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

