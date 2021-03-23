Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

