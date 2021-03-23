Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,484 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Amgen worth $347,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $245.57. The company had a trading volume of 126,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,701. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

