Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,850,000 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.6% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.45% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $207,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 522,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,731,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $233,095.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,756.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 88,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

