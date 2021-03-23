Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) PT Lowered to $20.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $877.04 million, a P/E ratio of 132.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after acquiring an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

