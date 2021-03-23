Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $218.33 million and $3.59 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 401,268,631 coins and its circulating supply is 253,155,839 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

