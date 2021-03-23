Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.80

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amplifon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

