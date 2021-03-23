Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 23,476 shares.The stock last traded at $14.20 and had previously closed at $13.80.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a market cap of $507.79 million and a PE ratio of -16.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at $9,458,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

