Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,305,113 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305,113 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $957,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after acquiring an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 708,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,336,571. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

