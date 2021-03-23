Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,671,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,176 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of QUALCOMM worth $1,168,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 179,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. 527,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.