Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298,741 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of United Parcel Service worth $519,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.