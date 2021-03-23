Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Alphabet worth $1,848,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,046.00. 76,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,181. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,054.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,768.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

