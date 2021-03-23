Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $446.41 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Analog Devices worth $446,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 112,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,887. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

