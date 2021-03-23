Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $681.36 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,206 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Eli Lilly and worth $681,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

