Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $524,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,889,000 after buying an additional 561,784 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 428,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 165,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 180,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

