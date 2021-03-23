Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,781 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of AbbVie worth $618,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 290,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,351. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

