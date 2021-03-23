Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,849,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Intel worth $391,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,246,000 after buying an additional 1,403,559 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,769,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

