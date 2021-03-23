Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 285.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426,404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of NextEra Energy worth $356,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

NEE traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,976. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

