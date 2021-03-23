Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,655 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of The Walt Disney worth $1,009,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $189.05. 528,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

