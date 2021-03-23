Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,031,129 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031,129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Johnson & Johnson worth $795,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $160.08. 307,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.