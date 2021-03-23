Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,888 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $369,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.89 and its 200 day moving average is $456.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

