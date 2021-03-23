Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.87.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.