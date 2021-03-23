Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.75 Million

Brokerages expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to post $56.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $222.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

