Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $52.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $50.50 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $202.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.47 million, with estimates ranging from $201.50 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 and sold 26,817 shares valued at $1,287,166. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.