Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $651.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post sales of $651.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the lowest is $634.81 million. Incyte reported sales of $568.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.85. 1,695,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,503. Incyte has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

