Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,771. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

