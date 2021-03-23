Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce sales of $91.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $453.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.10 million to $461.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $850.20 million, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $917.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

Several research analysts have commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SFT opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

